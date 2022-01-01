SHA announces first babies born in 2022 in Saskatoon and Regina

Another new year means a renewed annual tradition: the announcement of the first children born in 2022.

In Saskatchewan, that announcement was made by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Saturday.

According to the SHA, the first child born in Saskatoon is Hudson Raphael Lynn.

Hudson was born at 12:17 a.m., to Krystal and Chris Lynn at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital. The newborn weighed in at 7 lbs, 9 oz., and is the newest member of the Lynn family.

Hudson joins two sisters and three brothers, making him the youngest of six children. The family is doing well.

The SHA says the first child born in Regina was a girl.

Jemma was born Jessie and David at 1:35 a.m. this morning. Jemma was born at the Regina General Hospital and weighed 8 lbs., 1 oz.

The SHA says Jemma's big sister is happy that she is here.