Community hosts 1st barbecue for Tamra Keepness since her mother died

Tamra Keepness was last seen sleeping in her room nearly two decades ago at the home where her family was living on Ottawa Street in Regina.

She vanished without a trace on July 5, 2004.

Her disappearance led to the largest search-effort in Regina's history, with seemingly no stone left unturned. But what happened to Tamra remains a mystery.

Regina Treaty Status Indian Services hosted its annual barbecue for Tamra in collaboration with the Regina Police Service on Wednesday. The gathering is a way for the community to come together and honour Tamra, and also to let the family know they haven't forgotten the little girl.

This year's anniversary of Tamra's disappearance comes shortly after another traumatic loss for the girl's family. Tamra's mom Lorena Keepness passed away suddenly on May 24, 2023 in Regina.

She was only 49 at the time of her death.

(Speers Chapel Funeral Home)

Some of her children and family were in attendance at the barbecue, including Tamra's twin sister Tanis. They sat together to share a meal, despite just losing Lorena just over a month ago.

Lorena died never knowing what happened to Tamra, but she was always thankful people kept her memory alive and that they never stopped trying to find out what happened.

Erica Beaudin, Chief of Cowessess First Nation, said she made a promise to Lorena that she would always support the family and never give up until they find Tamra.

She's been supportive of the family for years, and sometimes spoken on their behalf.

Beaudin noted that Lorena experienced heartbreak when Tamra went missing, and then again two days later when her children were apprehended by Child and Welfare Services.

Community members turn up to share a meal and remember Tamra. (Louise BigEagle/CBC)

"There was very unfair bias by media, as well as the police and others...that she was somehow involved in Tamra going missing," Beaudin said. She said people assumed Lorena was a negligent mother "and that was held against her for the rest of her life."

Lorena's children Summer, Rayne, Tanis, Cole and Alicia were apprehended, but documents show there were efforts underway to return the children to their mother because of the close bond she shared with them.

As her children got older, they made their way back to their mom. She adored her grandchildren Isabelle and Ezra. Lorena also had more children after Tamra went missing: Jacob, Jerah and Adam.

Beaudin said the children are all grown up now and living life the best way they can. She said that despite all they have been through, they have resilience in them.

Erica Beaudin, who is the former executive director of Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services, still gives her support. (Louise BigEagle/CBC News)

Lorena demonstrated strength in her life, having survived residential school, lived on her own as a teen and then carried forward after her little girl vanished.

She never wavered in her search for answers about what happened to Tamra. Now that she's gone, it will be up to the family to continue.

"I think that in their own way, they have always supported their mother in that and they will decide as the years go on how they continue that fight to bring Tamra home."

There is a reward of $50,000 that is available for people who bring forward information related to Tamra's disappearance.