5 arrested on outstanding warrants after fireworks lead to gun complaint: Regina police

Police in Regina say a fireworks device — and not a gun — was the source of a noise complaint on Tuesday morning, but the incident still resulted in five arrests.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. CST Tuesday, police responded to a complaint in the 900 block of Montague Street. The complaint thought they heard a gunshot and the call was "well-meant," police said.

Officers responded to the scene and detained three people — two men and one woman — who were arrested on outstanding warrants. The police service's canine unit was used as part of the investigation.

During their investigation of a home, the unit found two other people — a man and a woman — who were also arrested on outstanding warrants.

No gun was found in the home, but a spent fireworks device was, which police believe was source of the complaint.

Other items in the home are believed to be stolen property, according to the police.

An investigation is ongoing.