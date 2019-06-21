Regina man and 3 youths charged with arson after garbage bin fires, destruction of house

Regina police have charged four people, one 20-year-old man and three youths between the ages of 12 and 13, with arson following an investigation into a series of fires.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a vacant house in the 1100 block of Cameron Street on March 27, that was determined to be arson.

Police said an investigation indicated the suspects broke into the vacant home and set fire to the goods inside, which led to the total destruction of the home. One man and two youths were identified as suspects.

The same suspects and one other youth are also suspected of starting several garbage bin fires in North Central from February to June.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of arson. Two 12-year-old boys are facing nine counts of arson, while another 13 year-old boy has been charged with six counts of arson.