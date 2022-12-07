Fires, explosion destroy apartment building in Yorkton, Sask.

Three firefighters were injured Tuesday after there was an explosion while they were battling an apartment fire in Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton's fire department was called Monday night about a basement fire in an apartment at 406 Riverview Road.

Firefighters were able to put that out, but they were called back just before midnight about a second fire on the upper floors of the same building.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries after an explosion happened while they were fighting an apartment fire in Yorkton.on (Yorkton Fire Protective Services)

While battling the second blaze an explosion on the second floor knocked out a wall while two firefighters were inside the building.

Yorkton fire chief Trevor Morrisey was standing outside the apartment when he was showered with glass and debris.

"Small bits of debris were hitting me and it takes you a second to to kind of look around to what the heck just happened here," Morrisey said.

Morrisey said they did a quick count of everyone and realized two firefighters were inside the building.

"[We] grabbed two people that were ready to go and got them inside to get them out," Morrisey said.

"It's your brothers in there and you know, there's no option but to get them out. So that's what you do."

Two fires destroyed an apartment building in Yorkton Tuesday. (Yorkton Fire Protective Services)

Another firefighter was just outside the building when the explosion happened.

"When it exploded he was standing outside and he was hit by debris and the concussion blew him over," Morrisey said.

All three firefighters received minor injuries and kept on fighting the fire.

Morrisey said some people suffered some smoke inhalation but no one was sent to hospital.

Melanie Horton, the emergency management co-ordinator with the Canadian Red Cross, said they are helping 10 to 15 people with accommodations and food vouchers who were displaced by the fire.

"Right now they're being put up in hotels in Yorkton and then we've given them assistance for groceries or food and to go get some clothing and necessities," Horton said.

But that is just a short-term solution.

"Our assistance is to give them that few days to sort of get their bearings and sort of figure out their next steps," Horton said.

Besides battling the fire, firefighters and other personnel had to deal with extreme cold that was around -40 with the wind chill.

"You're wet, you're cold and quite honestly you go into autopilot for a good duration of that," Morrisey said.

Crews worked through Tuesday cleaning up after a fire destroyed an apartment in Yorkton. (Yorkton Fire Protective Services)

Neighbouring homes were evacuated because of the possibility of an underground natural gas leak that could have been ignited.

"The natural gas wasn't collecting in pockets under the debris and then igniting," Morrisey said. "So once that was all determined to be safe, everybody was left to go back in."

He said the biggest problem was the amount of water on the streets, which the city was able to clean up even as the fire department fought the fire.

Morrisey said the second fire was deliberately set.

"From some of the interviews we are able to do on scene, we're fairly sure that this was set by hand. There were people going into the building after it was secured [from the first fire], you know, climbing up onto the balconies and going in very shortly after," Morrisey said, adding the building was not in great shape.

Yorkton Fire Chief Trevor Morrisey says he believes the apartment fire was deliberately set. (Yorkton Fire Protective Services)

He said there were only a handful of apartments rented out in the building.

"The building is known to have people going in there that don't live there and using the empty apartments for places to stay, squatting if you will," Morrisey said.

"And if we can ever speak to the individuals who were in there, that might give us a better insight as to the motive."

Morrisey said the building is still unstable and it could take up to a week before they can go back inside to investigate.

Donations for the displaced families can be brought to the Yorkton Fire Hall at 9 Smith Street E.