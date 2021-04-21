Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

Firefighters put out house fire in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood; victim rescued from balcony

Regina firefighters put out a house fire in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood on Tuesday evening. 

Fire department called to 27 block of Victoria Avenue Tuesday evening

Laura Sciarpelletti · CBC News ·
Invesigators do not yet know how many people were in the house when the fire started. It is also not yet known how the fire started. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Regina firefighters rescued a person from a second-floor balcony after responding to a house fire in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood on Tuesday evening. 

The Regina Fire Department got the call of a house fire on the 27 block of Victoria Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. 

Residents in the neighbourhood and from downtown posted photos on Twitter Tuesday night, showing heavy smoke coming from Cathedral. 

"Crews arrived on scene in just a little over three minutes. They did locate a victim on the balcony on the second floor, and were able to put a ladder up and they were able to rescue the victim from the second floor," said Regina Fire Department Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen. 

Sundeen said the person was handed over to EMS and transported to hospital. He said the victim had no life-threatening injuries. 

"The crews have the fire knocked down right now. And they're just continuing to do searches in the house just to ensure that everybody else got out. We have information that everybody's accounted for, but they'll continue to search the house and hit some hot spots in the house."

Sundeen said investigators do not know how many people were in the house when the fire started. The cause of the fire is unknown.

"We will let out investigator do his work and he'll determine the origin and the cause and we should be able to have that information in the next day," said Sundeen. 

He said fire crews acted quickly.

"I think maybe this might have a happy ending. We're hoping so."

The view of the fire from a Regina apartment balcony on College Avenue, looking north. (Alex Kinzel)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Laura Sciarpelletti

Reporter

Laura is a reporter and associate producer for CBC Saskatchewan. She is also the community reporter for CBC's virtual road trip series Land of Living Stories. Laura previously worked for CBC Vancouver. Some of her former work has appeared in The Globe and Mail, NYLON Magazine, VICE Canada and The Tyee. Follow Laura on Twitter: @MeLaura. Send her news tips at laura.sciarpelletti@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

