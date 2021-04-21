Firefighters put out house fire in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood; victim rescued from balcony

Regina firefighters rescued a person from a second-floor balcony after responding to a house fire in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.

The Regina Fire Department got the call of a house fire on the 27 block of Victoria Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Residents in the neighbourhood and from downtown posted photos on Twitter Tuesday night, showing heavy smoke coming from Cathedral.

"Crews arrived on scene in just a little over three minutes. They did locate a victim on the balcony on the second floor, and were able to put a ladder up and they were able to rescue the victim from the second floor," said Regina Fire Department Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen.

Heavy fire damage on the backside of the home on the 2700 block Victoria. Crews mopping up and investigation is underway. Condition of resident rescued by fire crews unknown but not believed to be life threatening <a href="https://t.co/9pzgrA7rlK">pic.twitter.com/9pzgrA7rlK</a> —@Regina_Fire

Sundeen said the person was handed over to EMS and transported to hospital. He said the victim had no life-threatening injuries.

"The crews have the fire knocked down right now. And they're just continuing to do searches in the house just to ensure that everybody else got out. We have information that everybody's accounted for, but they'll continue to search the house and hit some hot spots in the house."

Sundeen said investigators do not know how many people were in the house when the fire started. The cause of the fire is unknown.

"We will let out investigator do his work and he'll determine the origin and the cause and we should be able to have that information in the next day," said Sundeen.

He said fire crews acted quickly.

"I think maybe this might have a happy ending. We're hoping so."