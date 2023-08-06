Firefighters contain wildfire at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

A wildfire that broke out at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park on Saturday is now contained.

As of 1:45 p.m. CST, the fire was listed as contained on the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's active wildfire map.

A Moose Jaw fire spokesperson said it had been contained as of 11 p.m. Saturday, and park personnel were monitoring the area on Sunday for smouldering or flare ups.

The Moose Jaw Fire Department received a report of the fire in the east end of the park past the Nicolle Flats area at about 4:09 p.m. CST Saturday. Crews from the Bethune and Lumsden volunteer fire departments helped with suppression efforts.

The Moose Jaw Fire Department spokesperson says firefighters spent about seven hours working to extinguish the fire at the provincial park about 25 kilometres northeast of Moose Jaw.

A fire ban is in effect for the Buffalo Pound Provincial Park after a wildfire broke out there on Saturday. The road leading to the Nicolle Flats area and the bison range is closed. (Noemie Rondeau/CBC)

The park remains open with a fire ban in place, but the road leading to the Nicolle Flats area and the bison range was closed as of 1:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.

No evacuations were necessary on Saturday.

William Tipper, a park ranger at the Buffalo Pound Provincial Park says if the fire flares up again, park personnel will act to ensure everyone is safe and evacuate if necessary.

He added an investigator is coming to the park to determine the cause of the fire.

The Moose Jaw Fire Department spokesperson said the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency will be investigating the fire.

As of 2 p.m. CST Sunday, there were 48 wildfires burning throughout the province, according to the latest bulletin issued by Saskatchewan's Public Safety Agency's intelligence and situational awareness unit.

Wildfire smoke has prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special air quality statements for many parts of Saskatchewan including Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Swift Current and Moose Jaw.