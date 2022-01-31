New video series aims to help prevent cancer in Sask. firefighters

A new video training series announced on Monday aims to help prevent cancer in Saskatchewan firefighters.

In a release, WorkSafe Saskatchewan said firefighter cancer is the second-leading cause of work-related occupational disease deaths in the province.

It said 23 per cent of work-related occupational disease fatalities between 2010 and 2018 in Saskatchewan were firefighter cancers. In 2020, five firefighters in the province died from cancer, it said.

WorkSafe Saskatchewan said it worked with industry experts to develop a video series on safe work practices for firefighters. It said the 31 videos will help firefighters better protect themselves from incidents and exposures on the job.

'Multiple gaps' found during 2020 survey of firefighters

The videos are based on best practices that were recommended to Saskatchewan fire departments after an audit of several professional and volunteer fire departments in 2019, it said.

WorkSafe Saskatchewan said it also found "multiple gaps" in firefighter cancer preventative measures during a survey of 141 Saskatchewan firefighters in the spring of 2020.

It said steps firefighters can take to reduce hazards on the job include properly wearing and cleaning all safety equipment, cleaning the inside of vehicles between calls, disposing contaminants quickly and safely, taking a shower as soon as possible after a fire and conducting annual medical and skin exams.

Regina fire chief Layne Jackson told reporters that, in a survey of firefighters, it was discovered that many believe workplace injuries and illnesses are unavoidable due to the nature of their work.

"We need to change this dialogue and establish prevention as a value and a core," he said.

Jackson said the series is a great tool for having that conversation, adding the videos "have been a voice" for acknowledging the hazards of the job and moving forward with better prevention.

"It is so important that firefighters know and understand the presumptive cancers identified by the Workers Compensation Board," he said. "Early detection is vital, and they need to start discussing all the pre-screening options with their family doctor."

Widow of former fire chief hopes her family's story saves others

Darren McClelland, who was the fire chief in Swift Current, died at the age of 48 from work-related colon cancer in 2020.

When he was diagnosed with cancer three-and-a-half years earlier, it had already spread to his liver. McClelland began chemotherapy and underwent multiple surgeries over the next few years before his death.

McClelland was survived by his wife, Nikkii, and two teenage daughters.

Darren McClelland, right, received the 25-year Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal the week before he left for Mexico for experimental treatment for cancer in 2018. (Submitted by Darren McClelland)

Nikkii McClelland said she lost her best friend, and their daughters lost their hero and mentor.

"There was just no way I couldn't see anything but having a long life together," she said.

McClelland is sharing her story to raise awareness, and to help prevent other firefighters from being diagnosed and dying from cancer because of jobsite exposures.

"Every fire department needs to be on board with better gear, better oxygen masks, anything on how to keep those chemicals out of your system," she said. "I don't want anybody to live this life that me and my girls have to live."