'We were amazed': Man captures apparent 'fireball' meteor on security camera

Salomon Joubert rarely gets these types of alerts on his phone. He had been away for the holidays when a security camera at his Saskatoon home alerted him to some movement in his backyard.

"I was surprised. I thought maybe our cat had run in front of it or something," he said.

Then he played the clip, which revealed the source of the alert.

"We were amazed," he said. "I'm not sure what I got here, but I'm pretty sure this is a meteor."

According to Daryl Janzen, a departmental assistant in the physics department at the University of Saskatchewan, Joubert was likely right. Meteors themselves are not rare. But Janzen said this is a fireball meteor, which just basically means it's bigger and brighter.

Janzen said that the brighter the meteor, the better chance it has of actually hitting the surface of the earth.

"This was a very bright fireball, one where if it was [rock] ... just judging from its brightness, [there is] a decent chance that something made its way to the surface of the earth," Janzen said.

Janzen said fireballs are hard to predict, so it's not possible to send out a notice for when people could look up and catch bright lights shooting across the sky.

Fireballs can occur during predicted meteor showers, but also just on their own, like what Joubert saw.

For Joubert's young daughter, the sighting was amazing. He says she loves to look at the sky and stars.

"She's absolutely blown away."