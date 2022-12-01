With Saskatchewan Firearms Act, province pushes back against federal gun control

Saskatchewan has introduced a new piece of legislation it says is aimed at protecting law-abiding firearms owners.

The Saskatchewan Firearms Act passed first reading on Thursday.

A news release from the province touts the bill as establishing a "provincial firearms regulatory system that will promote the safe and responsible use of firearms" and expanding the role of the Saskatchewan Firearms Office in prosecuting non-violent regulatory firearms offences.

But under questioning from the media, provincial Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell described a bill designed to push back against the federal government's expansion of gun control in Canada.

"It is addressing the challenges that we're facing," Tell said on Thursday.

She said the provincial government has concerns about the federal firearm buyback program. In May 2020, the federal government passed an order in council banning 1,500 assault-style firearms and certain components of newly prohibited firearms.

It announced an amnesty until October 2023 to give owners of the firearms time to comply with the law.

Tell has already sent a letter to the Saskatchewan RCMP's commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore, stressing that Tell did not want provincial policing resources involved in the federal program. Federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino has described that position as reckless and an "abdication" of the vital responsibility to keep citizens safe.

On Thursday, Tell gave media more details on how the province might prevent the use of police resources, saying part of the new legislation would restrict provincial and municipal agencies in the province.

"They cannot receive money from the federal government to confiscate firearms. So that is in there," she said.

Tell admitted that RCMP — which is contracted to serve as the provincial police force until 2032 — can be directed by Ottawa to seize firearms.

"Bearing in mind that we as a province fund the RCMP to the tune of 70 per cent, it could even get more interesting," she said.

When asked whether that could include defunding the RCMP, Tell said all options were on the table.

Tell also said any agent of the federal government that is going to confiscate someone's firearm will be required to get licensed by the Chief Firearms Officer of Saskatchewan.

The new piece of legislation will also ensure the "fair compensation of any firearms being seized," according to the provincial government.

Tell said the new legislation will also require forensic and ballistic testing of all seized firearms before they are destroyed.

As for how that may effect the storage of firearms, Tell said that is on the federal government.

The province is also funding a new ballistics lab — the first of its kind in Saskatchewan. It will assist police as they investigate firearms-related crimes, but may also be used for the testing that will be required under the new legislation.

Tell dismissed concerns the new lab may soon be jammed up with the required testing of seized firearms.

"I think that the priority of the people of the province is to ensure people who commit crimes with firearms are actually investigated," she said.

Nicole Sarauer, the Opposition NDP's justice critic, said her party had not had a lot of time to review the bill, but that it would be given the proper scrutiny.

"There's some provisions in there around criminality aspects, that we just want to make sure that this will pass constitutional muster," Sarauer said.