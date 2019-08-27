Regina police searching for cycling suspect who dismounted, shot at pedestrians

Regina police are searching for a mountain bike-riding suspect who reportedly dismounted and shot at two pedestrians.

Officers responded to a firearms offence on the 1000 block of Robinson Street around 6:40 P.M. CST on Sunday.

Investigation found that a man in his late teens to early 20s had been riding a mountain bike and exchanged words with two pedestrians. The cyclists reportedly dismounted, pulled out a gun and shot at the two pedestrians. He then rode north and the pedestrians fled south, police said..

No injuries have reported at this time, according to police.

The suspect was described as wearing black shoes, black shorts, a black t-shirt with a Adidas logo and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.