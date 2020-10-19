Shots fired at house in North Battleford, Sask.

Charges are still pending after RCMP warned of shots being fired into a home in North Battleford, Sask.

Police were alerted to the incident shortly after 9 a.m. CST Saturday. Five or six rounds were shot into a house on 111th Street.

Police say as many as four separate vehicles could be involved. The vehicles could be a white truck, a white van or SUV and possibly a dark coloured SUV.

No one was hurt although two homes were damaged.

Police found one of the suspected vehicles after what they called "a lengthy pursuit," and arrested two men and seized a firearm.

Both men are still in custody and the incident is still under investigation.