Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Firearm amnesty program returns across Saskatchewan on March 20

Police across Saskatchewan are bringing back the firearm amnesty program next week.

Year 7 of program to collect unused firearms

CBC News ·
A selection of long guns leaned against a wall.
Guns can be surrendered to nine different police services throughout the province, including Saskatoon and Regina police, the RCMP and Saskatchewan Conservation Officers. People are reminded to call the police and have them come pick up the guns, rather than walking into a police detachment armed. (Regina Police Service)

It's spring cleaning time in Saskatchewan — for firearms.

Police, RCMP and the province are collaborating for the seventh year to encourage people across Saskatchewan to turn in unused or unwanted rifles, handguns, replica guns and ammunition.

The firearm amnesty program begins March 20 and runs to April 9.

The program comes with a caution.

"Members of the public must not transport firearms to municipal services, detachments or conservation offices," Saskatoon police said in a news release.

Instead, the public is asked to call to arrange for officers to come pick-up the weapons.

"By pre-arrangement, police officers or conservation officers will attend to pick up unwanted firearms from the homes of residents who wish to surrender them."

Police will check whether the firearms are part of an ongoing investigation, then they will be destroyed. Officers will not charge people for unauthorized possessions of firearms during the amnesty period.

Saskatoon police said 241 firearms were turned in provincewide last year — 81 of them in Saskatoon — plus 14,000 rounds of ammunition.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now