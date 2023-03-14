Firearm amnesty program returns across Saskatchewan on March 20

It's spring cleaning time in Saskatchewan — for firearms.

Police, RCMP and the province are collaborating for the seventh year to encourage people across Saskatchewan to turn in unused or unwanted rifles, handguns, replica guns and ammunition.

The firearm amnesty program begins March 20 and runs to April 9.

The program comes with a caution.

"Members of the public must not transport firearms to municipal services, detachments or conservation offices," Saskatoon police said in a news release.

Instead, the public is asked to call to arrange for officers to come pick-up the weapons.

"By pre-arrangement, police officers or conservation officers will attend to pick up unwanted firearms from the homes of residents who wish to surrender them."

Police will check whether the firearms are part of an ongoing investigation, then they will be destroyed. Officers will not charge people for unauthorized possessions of firearms during the amnesty period.

Saskatoon police said 241 firearms were turned in provincewide last year — 81 of them in Saskatoon — plus 14,000 rounds of ammunition.