Vacant Regina home 'engulfed in flames' Wednesday afternoon

The Regina Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant house near the Brandt Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started just after three o'clock, and by the time fire crews arrived at the 1800 block of York Street, they say the house was already engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the building was significantly damaged.

Currently, firefighters believe the fire started on the main floor, but investigators will be returning to the house today to determine the cause.