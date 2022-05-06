Fire burns home, damages another near Saskatchewan Drive

A major fire burned a home and damaged another in the 1600 block of Montreal Street in Regina Friday morning.

Dozens of firefighters doused flames coming from the home just north of Saskatchewan Drive before 7 a.m. CST.

At the same time, city police closed off several blocks of Saskatchewan Drive between Ottawa and Quebec streets.

A woman who lives next door to the now-burned home spoke with CBC News on scene.

She didn't want her name used, but said she woke up around 6:30 a.m. CST to the sound of "shattering glass." She called 911 and got out safely.

IMAGE]

At least one exterior wall of her home was visibly damaged by the fire.

Officials say no one was harmed.

A fire investigator was at the scene interviewing neighbours Friday morning. Officials are still determining what caused the fire.