Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Fire burns home, damages another near Saskatchewan Drive

Regina firefighters and police were at the scene of a house fire on Montreal Street, just north of Saskatchewan Drive, on Friday.

Neighbour who called 911 woke up to sound of shattering glass

Daniella Ponticelli · CBC News ·
Regina firefighters douse hot spots after a fire destroyed a home and damaged another in the 1600 block of Montreal Street on May 6, 2022. (Daniella Ponticelli/CBC)

A major fire burned a home and damaged another in the 1600 block of Montreal Street in Regina Friday morning. 

Dozens of firefighters doused flames coming from the home just north of Saskatchewan Drive before 7 a.m. CST.

At the same time, city police closed off several blocks of Saskatchewan Drive between Ottawa and Quebec streets. 

A woman who lives next door to the now-burned home spoke with CBC News on scene. 

She didn't want her name used, but said she woke up around 6:30 a.m. CST to the sound of "shattering glass." She called 911 and got out safely.

IMAGE]

At least one exterior wall of her home was visibly damaged by the fire. 

Officials say no one was harmed. 

A fire investigator was at the scene interviewing neighbours Friday morning. Officials are still determining what caused the fire. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Daniella Ponticelli

CBC staffer

Daniella Ponticelli is a reporter for CBC Saskatchewan. She has worked in print, broadcast and digital journalism in Manitoba and Saskatchewan since 2012. Get in touch with Daniella at daniella.ponticelli@cbc.ca or on Twitter @dponticelliTV.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now