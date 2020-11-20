Fire damages telecommunications truck near Regina International Airport

The Regina Fire Department rushed to a fire near the Regina International Airport Thursday night after smoke was spotted coming from the back of a business truck.

Brad Ryan, owner of Ryko Telecommunications, confirmed that it was one of the company's vehicles. Ryko has its offices near the Regina Flying Club.

A truck belonging to Regina business Ryko Communications was burning near the airport Thursday evening. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Ryan said he does not know what caused the fire, but that no one was injured.

Fire crews had the blaze extinguished quickly.

According to Ryan, fire fighters left the scene again around 9:30 p.m. CST.

The Regina Fire department were called to a business near the Regina International Airport Thursday evening. The owner of Ryko Telecommunications says that no one was injured. (Matt Howard/CBC)