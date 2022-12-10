Content
Saskatchewan·New

1 person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Regina

One person was taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment block in east Regina Friday night, the city's fire department says.

Call about fire on Froom Crescent came in just before 10 p.m., police say

CBC News ·
Flames could be seen in the top window of an apartment building on Froom Crescent Friday night. (Natascia Lypny/CBC)

In a Regina Fire and Protective Services tweet sent just before midnight, flames could be seen spouting from a top window at the back of the three-storey building on Froom Crescent.

Emergency personnel were called about the fire just before 10 p.m., according to a police officer on the scene.

Mobile crisis supported displaced residents of the building, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

