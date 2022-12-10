1 person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Regina
Call about fire on Froom Crescent came in just before 10 p.m., police say
One person was taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment block in east Regina Friday night, the city's fire department says.
In a Regina Fire and Protective Services tweet sent just before midnight, flames could be seen spouting from a top window at the back of the three-storey building on Froom Crescent.
Emergency personnel were called about the fire just before 10 p.m., according to a police officer on the scene.
Mobile crisis supported displaced residents of the building, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
