1 person sent to hospital after apartment fire in Regina

One person was taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment block in east Regina Friday night, the city's fire department says.

In a Regina Fire and Protective Services tweet sent just before midnight, flames could be seen spouting from a top window at the back of the three-storey building on Froom Crescent.

Emergency personnel were called about the fire just before 10 p.m., according to a police officer on the scene.

Mobile crisis supported displaced residents of the building, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.