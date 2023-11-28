CAA says fire at Regina Battery Depot has led to layoffs

The Regina Battery Depot has announced layoffs after a fire last month that investigators said was deliberately set.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), which runs the business, previously had 13 employees at that location, it said in a media release on Wednesday. The Regina Battery Depot will be relocating to 200 Albert Street North, but with fewer staff, according to CAA Saskatchewan's director of communications Christine Niemczyk.

Niemczyk said the layoffs are due to the new location not having space for a vehicle repair bay on top of the retail space for batteries.

"Unfortunately, we had to give a few layoff notices," she said. "We realize this is not the best time to do that, it's not a good time at any time, but unfortunately that was a hard decision that had to be made."

Niemcyk said she couldn't say how many people are being laid off because of privacy concerns.

Fred Titanich, president and CEO of CAA Saskatchewan, said in a media release that the fire has meant losses of more than one type.

"The fire at Regina Battery Depot/CAA Car Care Centre was a senseless act of vandalism that has resulted in considerable disruptions to the lives of our co-workers, members, customers and clients," he said.

He said some staff have taken early retirement.

Niemczyk said the previous building on Dewdney Avenue will be demolished for safety reasons.

Regina Fire and Protective Services investigators determined that the fire, which occurred on the north side of the building in the early morning on Nov. 28, was set intentionally, according to a news release issued by the City of Regina on Nov. 29.

That release did not offer more specifics, except that the fire department was working with local police on the matter.

Niemcyzk said there was no one in the building when the fire took place.