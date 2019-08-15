Two people managed to escape from a house in Regina's North Central neighbourhood before it burned to the ground early Thursday morning.

Neighbours woke up to the sound of people screaming to get out of the burning building on the 900 block of Garnet Street.

When they stepped outside they could see flames pouring out the back side of the home and a passerby yelling for the residents of the home to get out.

When firefighters arrived, the two-storey home was completely in flames.

Bystanders told fire crews they believed there was still one person inside the home but after two sweeps of the house, it was determined to be empty.

Regina Fire said there were no injuries reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.