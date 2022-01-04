Fire that destroyed North Battleford apartment building suspicious: RCMP

Investigators say a fire that engulfed a North Battleford apartment building early Monday morning is suspicious.

According to RCMP, police received a call at about 1:25 a.m. January 3 about an apartment fire on the 1400 block of 102nd street.

Fire crews arrived to find the three-story building completely engulfed in flames.

Residents were able to get out of the building, but several were sent to hospital with injuries, according to RCMP, who didn't have an update on their condition.

Fire investigators from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency have been called in to work on the case that police say is suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire and building residents who have not yet spoken with them to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).