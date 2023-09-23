Early morning blaze engulfs 2 trailers, 2 vehicles in Moose Jaw

Two trailers and two vehicles were engulfed in flames in an early morning fire in Moose Jaw on Saturday, the city's police service says.

The fire department and police were called to the 1400 block of Ninth Avenue NE in the southern Saskatchewan city around 12:45 a.m., according to a Saturday morning news release.

Fire department senior Capt. Bill Howes said that no one was hurt, but fire crews were there all night.

"We responded with 10 … firefighters in total. And it took us quite a few hours to get it under control and fully extinguished," he told CBC.

Firefighters left the scene just before 7 a.m., he said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.