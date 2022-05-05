Skip to Main Content
Fire destroys motel near Waskesiu, but gas station, restaurant survive

A popular gas station and restaurant in northern Saskatchewan survived a fire that destroyed a nearby motel.

Plumes of thick black smoke billowed behind LT's Food and Fuel

Firefighters work to stop the spread of a fire that destroyed a motel beside LT's Food and Fuel along Highway 2 North on Wednesday. (Tony Mack/Facebook)

Photos and videos posted online Wednesday afternoon show plumes of black smoke billowing from behind LT's Food and Fuel.

The well-known stop is located at the turnoff to Waskesiu in Prince Albert National Park, at the intersection of Highway 2 North and Highway 264. 

Plumes of black smoke and flames seen from the highway near LT's Food and Fuel, at the turnoff to Waskesiu, on May 4, 2022. (Gail Gelsinger/Facebook)
In a statement Wednesday, Lakeland Fire Department said a motel behind LT's was already burning when crews arrived at about 1:30 p.m. 

"The motel was a total loss," the release said. "However, crews worked tirelessly to stop extension to the restaurant, store and living quarters." 

Officials said no one was hurt in the fire, and its cause is under investigation. 

Waskesiu Fire Department, Buckland Fire Rescue, Montreal Lake Fire Department, OSS Water hauling and SPSA Weyakwin Fire Base were also involved in the response. 
 
A motel burns beside LT's Food and Fuel, a well-known gas station and restaurant near Prince Albert National Park, on May 4, 2022. (Tony Mack/Facebook)
