Fire destroys motel near Waskesiu, but gas station, restaurant survive
A popular gas station and restaurant in northern Saskatchewan survived a fire that destroyed a nearby motel.
Plumes of thick black smoke billowed behind LT's Food and Fuel
A popular gas station and restaurant in northern Saskatchewan survived a fire that destroyed its motel.
Photos and videos posted online Wednesday afternoon show plumes of black smoke billowing from behind LT's Food and Fuel.
The well-known stop is located at the turnoff to Waskesiu in Prince Albert National Park, at the intersection of Highway 2 North and Highway 264.
In a statement Wednesday, Lakeland Fire Department said a motel behind LT's was already burning when crews arrived at about 1:30 p.m.
"The motel was a total loss," the release said. "However, crews worked tirelessly to stop extension to the restaurant, store and living quarters."
Officials said no one was hurt in the fire, and its cause is under investigation.
Waskesiu Fire Department, Buckland Fire Rescue, Montreal Lake Fire Department, OSS Water hauling and SPSA Weyakwin Fire Base were also involved in the response.
"The motel was a total loss," the release said. "However, crews worked tirelessly to stop extension to the restaurant, store and living quarters."
Officials said no one was hurt in the fire, and its cause is under investigation.
Waskesiu Fire Department, Buckland Fire Rescue, Montreal Lake Fire Department, OSS Water hauling and SPSA Weyakwin Fire Base were also involved in the response.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?