Fire destroys motel near Waskesiu, but gas station, restaurant survive

A popular gas station and restaurant in northern Saskatchewan survived a fire that destroyed its motel.

Photos and videos posted online Wednesday afternoon show plumes of black smoke billowing from behind LT's Food and Fuel.



The well-known stop is located at the turnoff to Waskesiu in Prince Albert National Park, at the intersection of Highway 2 North and Highway 264.

Plumes of black smoke and flames seen from the highway near LT's Food and Fuel, at the turnoff to Waskesiu, on May 4, 2022. (Gail Gelsinger/Facebook)



"The motel was a total loss," the release said. "However, crews worked tirelessly to stop extension to the restaurant, store and living quarters."



Officials said no one was hurt in the fire, and its cause is under investigation.



Waskesiu Fire Department, Buckland Fire Rescue, Montreal Lake Fire Department, OSS Water hauling and SPSA Weyakwin Fire Base were also involved in the response.

In a statement Wednesday, Lakeland Fire Department said a motel behind LT's was already burning when crews arrived at about 1:30 p.m."The motel was a total loss," the release said. "However, crews worked tirelessly to stop extension to the restaurant, store and living quarters."Officials said no one was hurt in the fire, and its cause is under investigation.Waskesiu Fire Department, Buckland Fire Rescue, Montreal Lake Fire Department, OSS Water hauling and SPSA Weyakwin Fire Base were also involved in the response.