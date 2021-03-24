Homicide investigation underway after house fire, explosion in Prince Albert, Sask.

A 29-year-old man was found dead following a house fire and explosion in Prince Albert on Saturday afternoon.

The Prince Albert Police Service has now begun a homicide investigation.

The body of Jeremy Starblanket of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation was found in a house on the 500 block of 5th St. E. on March 20, after an explosion blew the building off its foundation, then ignited the home.

The Prince Albert Fire Department said a pipe with natural gas leaking burned for several hours before SaskEnergy crews arrived and turned off the line.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the area on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to contact police or Crime Stoppers.