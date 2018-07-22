Fire engulfs homes in Saskatoon's Montgomery neighbourhood

Black smoke could be seen filling the sky as a fire burned through multiple structures in Saskatoon's Montgomery neighbourhood Sunday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says they received several calls at 12:21 p.m. CST about a fire involving two homes on Crescent Boulevard.

When crews arrived, the two homes were fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to a third structure.

There were also three vehicles damaged and two RV's, as well as multiple trees.

The fire department says there have been no reported injuries or deaths.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and crews are still on scene.

More to come.