Police diverting traffic on Regina's Rochdale Boulevard due to fire

Regina police are asking people to avoid travelling on Rochdale Boulevard from Arnason Street to Devonshire Drive.

Police say they are aware of one person being taken to hospital

CBC News ·
Crews are on scene at a fire on 6543 Rochdale Boulevard. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Police are currently diverting eastbound and westbound traffic due a fire at 6543 Rochdale Boulevard.

They are doing traffic control while first responders are on the scene. 

Police said one person has been taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Regina police are asking people to avoid travelling on Rochdale Boulevard from Arnason Street to Devonshire Drive. ( Samantha Maciag/CBC)
Police are currently doing traffic control while first responders are on the scene. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)
Police are aware of one person who has been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

