Police diverting traffic on Regina's Rochdale Boulevard due to fire
Regina police are asking people to avoid travelling on Rochdale Boulevard from Arnason Street to Devonshire Drive.
Police say they are aware of one person being taken to hospital
Police are currently diverting eastbound and westbound traffic due a fire at 6543 Rochdale Boulevard.
They are doing traffic control while first responders are on the scene.
Police said one person has been taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.