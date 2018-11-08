Police diverting traffic on Regina's Rochdale Boulevard due to fire

Regina police are asking people to avoid travelling on Rochdale Boulevard from Arnason Street to Devonshire Drive.

Police are currently diverting eastbound and westbound traffic due a fire at 6543 Rochdale Boulevard.

They are doing traffic control while first responders are on the scene.

Police said one person has been taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

( Samantha Maciag/CBC)

(Kirk Fraser/CBC)