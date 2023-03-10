Fire destroys part of Moose Jaw strip mall

The Moose Jaw Fire Department is investigating a fire that engulfed a local strip mall on Thursday night.

Fire crews were dispatched to the mall, located on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive, at approximately 7:30 p.m. CST. Eighteen firefighters battled for seven hours, until around 2:30 a.m CST Friday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Mike Russell, Moose Jaw Deputy Fire Chief said no one was hurt.

"That was the one good part about last night," Russell told CBC News.

" All occupants got out and nobody was injured while fighting the fire on the fire department side."

The fire began in an aisle of one of the strip mall's businesses, according to Russell.

"The employee was trying to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but was unable to," Russell said.

Russell said firefighters were able to save two of the businesses to the east — but the centre and western parts of the mall were destroyed.

Those parts were occupied by Dollar Tree and Bulk Barn.

Dollar Tree and Bulk Barn occupied the parts of the mall most damaged by a fire in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Thursday night. (William Stevens/Facebook)

"It's just the nature of the beast, we were working in very cold elements, and water and cold don't mix," Russell said. "We had wind that was pushing fire throughout the occupancy and this was a large fire in a good size strip mall."

Fire investigators returned to the scene Friday morning.

"We'll be going off what staff and patrons can tell us they saw," Russell said. "We'll be doing lots of canvassing and interviewing people around the area."