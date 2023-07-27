Fire destroys 1 tent at homeless encampment at Regina city hall

A Thursday morning fire at the homeless encampment at Regina city hall destroyed one tent.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said firefighters were able to get to the scene in about three minutes and extinguished the fire quickly.

The fire department is reporting no injuries from the incident.

The burned tent was located right next to the Regina city hall building. There is no apparent damage to the building itself, but there was damage to a nearby tree.

Mandla Mthembu, a camp volunteer, said he's worried the fire will feed what he calls a narrative that the camp is unsafe. He said those living outside in tents are vulnerable and isolated and that can be dangerous.

"But that doesn't reflect on the camp itself being some danger to society or danger to the greater public. I think it more speaks to the vulnerability and special needs of people that are living at camp right now," Mthembu said.

Mandla Mthembu, a camp volunteer, said he's worried that the fire will feed what he calls a narrative that the camp is unsafe. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

The camp volunteer said outreach workers and numerous organizations working to end homelessness have consistently said that if housing was provided first and supports implemented to get people off the streets into more stable situations, then instances like Thursday's fire would not happen.

"To me, it's way more of a reflection of inaction by the people in power, by people that hold the keys to the doors to stability that these people are trying to access," Mthembu said.

"If they were willing to work alongside the people in the camp rather than working against them … you would not have this issue."

Meanwhile, Regina city council was supposed to hold a rare special council meeting Thursday afternoon as it attempts to give direction to city administration on what to do about the homeless encampment.

However, as of noon, that meeting was cancelled. The city said it was cancelled due to lack of quorum, and that registered delegates will be notified.

Since being established on June 15, the encampment outside city hall peaked at 83 tents on July 25, according to a report that was headed to city council.

The number of residents at the camp fluctuates daily and hourly.

During the past two weeks, the city's count has ranged from 30 to 76 people.

The report also highlights 20 suspected drug overdoses at the camp — one of which was fatal.

A vigil was held earlier this week for the woman who died, Elisa Tuckanow. The 27-year-old mother of four is being remembered for her love of beading.