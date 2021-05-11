Group of fire departments ban together to put out grassfire near Cote First Nation

Chief George Cote says a grassfire over the weekend came a little too close for comfort. Thankfully, help wasn't far away.

The fire started west of the Assiniboine River on Saturday afternoon and blazed toward Cote First Nation, about nine kilometres north of Kamsack, Sask.

"We figured it would stop at the river, but apparently the fire jumped over the river and went down to an area where we have our homes and some livestock," George said. "It kind of went out of control."

He said a few people who work for the First Nation went to assess the fire and decided local firefighters wouldn't be able to contain it on their own.

Thankfully, eight other fire departments joined the effort — including from nearby First Nations and a Hutterite colony — along with members of the community. Water bombers from Prince Albert were also brought in.

Cote said they had the blaze under control around 11 p.m. CST and local firefighters finished putting it out by 3 a.m. CST on Sunday.

"It took a long time," he said.

He noted how proud he was to see that communities can still count on each other even during a pandemic.

"With all the work that we've done together, man, it was amazing to see how our communities come together just to help out," he said.

"We were very thankful, thankful for all the work that was done."

Much of the province is experiencing very dry conditions, which can create a dangerous situation for fires.

"The grass is so dry, just like putting a match on gas. It just ignites and goes, especially if there's a wind," said Cote.

There are currently many fire bans in place in Saskatchewan, especially in western parts of the province.