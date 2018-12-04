Skip to Main Content
Fire crews battle blaze overnight in Regina's Lakeview area

Fire crews battle blaze overnight in Regina's Lakeview area

Regina fire crews battled an fire overnight on the 3100 block of Cameron Street.

Fire happened on 3100 block of Cameron Street

CBC News ·
A spokesperson for the Regina fire department says the blaze started around 10PM CST on Monday night. (Ted Deller/CBC)

Fire crews in Regina worked overnight putting out a fire in the city's Lakeview area.

Neil Sundeen, acting deputy chief for the Regina fire department, said the blaze started around 10 p.m. CST on Monday night, with fire crews still putting out hotspots nearly 10 hours later.

The two-storey house on the 3100 block of Cameron Street was for sale at the time but has been heavily damaged by the fire.

The two-storey house on the 3100 block of Cameron Street was for sale at the time but has been heavily damaged by the fire. (Ted Deller/CBC)

Sundeen says the house was an older building with lots of additions made over the years, which made fighting the fire difficult.

No one was injured, according to Sundeen.

Neil Sundeen, acting deputy chief for the Regina fire department, said there were no injuries resulting from the fire. (Ted Deller/CBC)

This was the second fire on Cameron Street in as many days. Sundeen said he doesn't believe the fires are connected.

An investigation team is currently on the scene to determine a cause.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|