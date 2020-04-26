Moose Jaw firefighters battle grassfires, blaze at CPR rail yard
Moose Jaw firefighters were kept busy Sunday afternoon battling a number of blazes.
Fire crews still working to put out grassfire on edge of city
Moose Jaw firefighters were kept busy Sunday afternoon battling a number of blazes.
Firefighters responded to a rail tie fire at the CPR train yards in the city.
Fire crews were able to contain that blaze but were then sent to the scene of a large grassfire on the southwest edge of the city.
Winds were gusting up to 63 km/h on Sunday.
Residents were urged to stay away from the area.