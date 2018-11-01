Fire chief says bystanders saved baby's life after fatal head-on crash near Tompkins, Sask.

The fast action of witnesses at the scene of a fatal head-on crash in rural Saskatchewan saved the life of baby Winston — who was in one of the vehicles — according to a fire chief who attended.

"It's the biggest relief you want to see," said Bentley Gibson, Gull Lake's fire and rescue chief.

It's always hard to respond to tragedies involving the loss of life, he said, and the death of children can weigh especially hard on first responders, he said.

"If the child died, you know it just turns the department and everybody completely upside down."

RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 1 just east of Tompkins, Sask. RCMP were alerted to a vehicle speeding and driving on the wrong side of the highway, according to a news release. Minutes later they were called to a two-vehicle head-on crash.

Winston's mother, 27-year-old Melanie Hughes, and grandmother, 62-year-old Lorretta Hughes were in the front of their vehicle. They were both killed.

The other vehicle's driver, who RCMP said was driving on the wrong side of the road, was identified as a 66-year-old man from Gull Lake. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Gibson and the Gull Lake fire crew responded along with a Tompkins fire crew. By the time they arrived at least three separate semi-truck drivers had already stopped at the scene, Gibson said.

Pictured are Lorretta (right) and her husband Larry. (Facebook)

The drivers had spotted Winston in the back of the vehicle and reached in through the back window on the non-damaged side to get him, Gibson said.

He said alarm bells were ringing in his head when he heard there was a child on the scene. One of the bystanders, a woman, had Winston in her arms and assured Gibson the baby was doing fine.

"The child had settled down and had stopped crying," he said. "She knew her First Aid, and he was in very good hands."

It all happened quickly, within a matter of moments, Gibson said. He didn't catch any of the strangers' names.

He gave credit for their quick action in rescuing the baby, especially given the risk of a fire after a crash like that.

"They knew what to do," he said. "You couldn't ask for any better help."