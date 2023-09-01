Fire causes 'significant damage' at house in Regina's North Central neighborhood

Regina Fire and Protective Services crews are dealing with a "significant fire'" in the North Central neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 700 hundred block of Garnet St. between 1st and 2nd Avenue to fight the fire.

The fire department posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying flames went through the roof of a house and spread to the exposures on either side causing significant damage.

Significant fire 700 Blk Garnett St. Fire through the roof on the main fire occupancy spread to the exposures on either side causing significant damage. Fire is under control at this point but operations continue. Please avoid the area while crews continue to work. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/bvqITcwbK1">pic.twitter.com/bvqITcwbK1</a> —@Regina_Fire

As of 5:42 a.m. CST on Friday the fire was under control but fire department operations continue at the scene.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area while crews continue to work.