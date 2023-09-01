Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Fire causes 'significant damage' at house in Regina's North Central neighborhood

Regina Fire and Protective Services crews are dealing with a house fire in North Central on Friday morning. It caused "significant damage" to a home in the 700 block of Garnet St.

Regina Fire and Protective Services crews continue to deal with the fire

CBC News ·
Flames and smoke bursting from a home in Regina's North Central neighborhood.
Regina Fire and Protective Services continue to deal with a "significant fire" in North Central. (Regina Fire and Protective Services/X)

Regina Fire and Protective Services crews are dealing with a "significant fire'" in the North Central neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 700 hundred block of Garnet St. between 1st and 2nd Avenue to fight the fire.

The fire department posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying flames went through the roof of a house and spread to the exposures on either side causing significant damage.

As of 5:42 a.m. CST on Friday the fire was under control but fire department operations continue at the scene.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area while crews continue to work.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now