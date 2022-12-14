Fire destroys Regina homeless encampment

A fire broke out in Regina in an encampment used by homeless people Tuesday night, destroying numerous empty tents and a garage.

The fire in the 1800 block of Halifax St. in the Heritage neighborhood was reported to the fire department at 5:41 p.m. CST.

Firefighters said they performed a thorough search and no injuries have been reported.

Regina firefighters searched through debris at the fire scene. (Rally Around Homelessness)

On Wednesday morning, the lot was strewn with tarps, shopping carts, luggage bags, clothes and blankets. A paper sign at the scene read "Everybody is Ok!".

CBC spoke to a man at the scene of the fire early Wednesday morning, who was sorting through debris looking for his belongings. He said he wasn't present when the fire broke out and was working on a place to stay.

All was quiet at the aftermath of the fire at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC)

Regina's firefighters were called to fires in the same 1800 block of Halifax street in January and March.

In October, CBC spoke with Randy, whose last name CBC agreed not to use, who was living in the 1800 block of Halifax Street with a handful of other homeless people in a small tent encampment.

Randy previously lived in Camp Hope, a tent-city in Pepsi Park (Core Park). He said the tent encampment was worse than Camp Hope, which was heated and brought in many community donations.

"Here it's more rough," Randy said about the encampment, as his tent-mates boiled soup over a fire.

Earlier this year, a resident of the tent encampment on the1800 block of Halifax St. stood nearby. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

A tweet by Regina Fire reads the investigation is ongoing.

More information to come.