Fire blocking Highway 1 between Ernfold and Chaplin in Sask.

RCMP say a fire is blocking parts of Highway 1 between Ernfold and Chaplin in Saskatchewan. The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

RCMP say the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed, but westbound traffic is not affected at this time. (CBC)

A fire is blocking parts of Highway 1 between Ernfold and Chaplin, according to Morse RCMP.

As of 5 p.m. CST, the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

Detours are being set up, but drivers can expect delays if travelling in that area.

Westbound traffic is not being affected.

