Explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House deemed accidental by Regina's fire department

An explosion and ensuing fire at Luiggi's Pasta House in north Regina have been deemed accidental by the city's fire department.

On January 10, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were dispatched to the Italian restaurant on Albert Street North after the explosion.

A wall of Luiggi's Pasta House was blown out, with a river of cinder blocks falling across the front end of an SUV parked at the building's southwest corner and building materials dangling from the damaged roof.

Three minor injuries were reported to RFPS.

Regina's fire department and the Technical Safety Authority of Saskatchewan launched an extensive investigation following the blast.

RFPS said the cause of the explosion and fire was a major gas leak. A steel pipe became dislodged and fell from the underside of the roof deck, striking a component of the natural gas distribution system below according to a news release.

The fire department said the explosion was set off by an ignition source in the mechanical room.

RFPS has turned control of the scene over to the property owner.

Watch| Aftermath of explosion at Regina restauraunt:

Aftermath of explosion at Regina restaurant Duration 1:07 Regina Fire says there were three minor injuries after an explosion in the city. Footage from the scene shows much of a wall blown out at Luiggi's Pasta House.



