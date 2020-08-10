Fire at Co-op Refinery Complex extinguished Monday morning
The CRC said the alarm sounded at about 11:40 a.m. CST due to a small fire on the Section 1 platform.
CRC says alarm sounded at about 11:40 a.m. CST due to a small fire
A fire reported at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Regina on Monday morning was quickly extinguished by the on-site fire crew, according to the CRC.
The CRC said there was a small fire in Section 1 of the platform at about 11:40 a.m. CST.
The Regina Fire Department responded and was staged at Gate 2, but the fire was put out by the on-site team.
The CRC said it does not know the cause of the fire at this time and it will be investigated by the on-site fire investigator.
There is no danger to the public and no injuries reported, the CRC said.
With files from Heidi Atter