Fire at Co-op Refinery Complex extinguished Monday morning

A fire reported at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Regina on Monday morning was quickly extinguished by the on-site fire crew, according to the CRC.

The CRC said there was a small fire in Section 1 of the platform at about 11:40 a.m. CST.

The Regina Fire Department responded and was staged at Gate 2, but the fire was put out by the on-site team.

The CRC said it does not know the cause of the fire at this time and it will be investigated by the on-site fire investigator.

There is no danger to the public and no injuries reported, the CRC said.