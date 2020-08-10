Skip to Main Content
Fire at Co-op Refinery Complex extinguished Monday morning
Fire at Co-op Refinery Complex extinguished Monday morning

The CRC said the alarm sounded at about 11:40 a.m. CST due to a small fire on the Section 1 platform.

CRC says alarm sounded at about 11:40 a.m. CST due to a small fire

CBC News ·
The Co-op Refinery Complex says everyone has been accounted for after a Monday morning fire at the Refinery. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

A fire reported at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Regina on Monday morning was quickly extinguished by the on-site fire crew, according to the CRC. 

The CRC said there was a small fire in Section 1 of the platform at about 11:40 a.m. CST. 

The Regina Fire Department responded and was staged at Gate 2, but the fire was put out by the on-site team. 

The CRC said it does not know the cause of the fire at this time and it will be investigated by the on-site fire investigator. 

There is no danger to the public and no injuries reported, the CRC said. 

The fire was put out by the Co-op Refinery Complex's on-site fire crew Monday morning. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

With files from Heidi Atter

