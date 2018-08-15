Skip to Main Content
Fire along Trans-Canada shuts down traffic near Fleming, Sask.

Crews were fighting a fire along the Trans-Canada Highway near Fleming, Sask., on Wednesday afternoon.

Grass fire believed started by passing train

For a while, the highway was closed between the Manitoba border and Moosomin. 

The RCMP says smoke is heavy in the area and motorists should expect delays.

Some structures have reportedly burned in the area.

The provincial Highways Ministry said in a tweet that the fire was caused by a passing train.

Fire crews are working to get the fire under control. 

More to come
 

