Sask. man fined $14.5K for trafficking bear gall bladders, fishing offences

The provincial government says Roger McCallum Jr. was involved in trafficking large quantities of fish. A provincial court heard that undercover officers saw him toss a large amount of edible fish into a landfill. (Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment)

A northern Saskatchewan man has been fined thousand of dollars after pleading guilty to trafficking in bear gall bladders and other offences.

Roger McCallum Jr. of Beauval will have to pay $14,500 after pleading guilty last month to multiple fisheries and wildlife charges, the provincial environment ministry said in a Tuesday news release.

The charges were laid following a three-year investigation, which began in 2018 with a tip about illegal fish trafficking, the ministry said.

A provincial court heard McCallum, 36, was illegally trafficking in fish and threw large quantities of usable fish into a landfill.

In addition, he was involved in selling bear gall bladders. The government says McCallum was approached by an undercover conservation officer and sold a gall bladder to the officer.

He also tried to enlist the officer in selling the animal parts for him, the province says.

He was also caught conducting an illegal outfitting trip where he used a net to catch 29 lake trout when the per-person limit was three.

McCallum was fined for:

Illegal marketing of fish ($7,600).

Wasting fish ($1,400).

Commercial fishing without a licence ($250).

Trafficking in bear galls ($2,800).

Illegal outfitting ($1,400).

Illegal provision of sustenance fish ($1,050).

He has three years to pay the fines.

He is also prohibited from applying for licences under The Fisheries Act for three years, and is prohibited from applying for licences under The Wildlife Act for five years.

The ministry says his existing licences have been cancelled.