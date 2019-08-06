Finding Billy: Sask. hopefuls dance their hearts out for iconic role

More than a dozen hopeful young boys around the ages of nine to 13 are gathered this week at the Kids Can Dance Studio. They're working on their dancing, singing, and acting skills to prepare to audition for the role of Billy Elliot.

The Globe Theatre announced The Billy Elliot Musical would be a part of its 2020 productions, debuting near the end of May.

The musical is based on the movie of the same name, set in England in 1984 about the son of a coal miner whose love of dance leads him to defy societal and gender stereotypes.

"It's such a great musical, it's so inspiring and awesome," said Aubrey Stewart, who hopes to win the role of Billy.

"I think I'm like Billy because he's very passionate about dance and I'm also very passionate about dance and he's a very strong dancer. And I believe I am too."

Aubrey Stewart (left) is one of the participants in the Billy Elliot Boot Camp. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Stewart started dancing after chatting with his mom about different children's activities. His mom mentioned that she used to dance and he asked to try it as well. Now he loves it and dances tap, jazz, ballet and musical theatre.

The role would be a major stepping stone, Stewart said, but even if he doesn't become Billy this time around, he has some high dreams.

"I do want to be a Broadway dancer. It's a dream," he said. "There's a lot of Broadway dancers out there that are really inspiring and are really awesome dancers."

The Billy Elliot Boot Camp is being held at Kids Can Dance Studio in Regina. The camp is free for those selected. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Camp Director Stephanie Graham became emotional when talking about the 17 boys taking part in the camp.

"It makes me want to cry, actually," she said. "It's so amazing to see them all together—The fact that we can provide this for them and give them a network is just incredible."

Graham has seen the musical performed live in the past, and when she heard it was coming to the Globe Theatre, she thought they needed to find a local boy to showcase in the production.

Stephanie Graham is the camp director and one of the instructors at the Billy Elliot Boot Camp in Regina. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"Billy is a huge role," Graham said. "It's one of the biggest roles for children."

"What I really hope for is that it inspires other boys to dance in Saskatchewan," Graham said. "There are many boys or many men in the industry ... who are from Saskatchewan but I would really love to see even more."

Seventeen boys were selected to take part in the Billy Elliot Boot Camp. They are from Canora, Saskatoon, Regina, Lumsden, among other places. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Societal expectations can sometimes hold boys back from dancing, she said. And society was what held Billy Elliot back in the story: girls were expected to be ballet dancers and boys were placed in boxing lessons.

"Billy sort of stumbles into this class and really finds a passion for it," she said. "And we see the family shift and change [and] an entire community come together to help this kid realize his dreams."

'There's no competition' between the boys

Instead of being competitive, the Billy Elliot-hopefuls are building friendships and getting to know each other, Stewart said.

"We shared a lot of jokes. We're just really good friends," he said. "There's no competition."

That's important to Graham, she said. When putting the camp together, she wanted them to have a network of support and other young boys that have the same passion, she said.

"I hope they leave with new skills. I hope they leave with new friendships and I think just opening up their eyes and being inspired by each other," she said.

The older boys have been helping the younger ones, she said, and even those who are better at one technique are helping others.

"I think the audience will see an incredible community come together to support a child's dreams. And I think that is an amazing story to tell around the world, but especially here in Saskatchewan."

The boys at the Billy Elliot Boot Camp are practising their singing and dancing but also learning acrobatics and other skills for the show. (Heidi Atter/CBC) The two week long intensive Billy Elliot Boot Camp will end in two days of auditions for the boys. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

When all is said and done, two boys will be cast as Billy and continue to train until the show premiers. Another will be cast as an understudy, while a fourth will play the character Michael. The rest of the cast will be picked in 2020.

Stewart has a message for any young boys who have a passion for dancing, like he and Billy Elliot.

"Just be proud that you want to be a dancer and don't let anybody push you around," Stewart said. "Just be a dancer. Be who you want to be."