Harpauer says falling oil prices should have little impact on Sask. budget

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says steep declines in the stock market and the price of oil should have limited impact on the government's upcoming budget.

"These are very uncertain times and to model how long this is going to last or what's going to happen would be pretty much impossible at this time," Harpauer said.

"The revenues are going to change, they've changed, obviously, since the budget was locked down, but they've changed on both sides. Oil has plummeted and that will change the budget and that accounts for about 4.5 per cent of our revenues."

During a speech at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) on Thursday, opposition NDP leader Ryan Meili again said the release of the provincial budget should be postponed.

He cited the possible spread of COVID-19 and declines in the stock market as reasons for postponing the budget.

Harpauer said the province is seeking input from Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, on that front.

"Prior to there being a suggestion that there may be, you know, a concern here in Saskatchewan, he has said … just to have hand sanitizer … at the doorway," she said after Thursday's Question Period.

"Anyone who's not feeling well, perhaps, do not come."

Harpauer said she'd be fine with plans around the budget — which normally sees hundreds of people from across the province converge on the legislature in Regina — changing.

She said she's heard there will be money coming from the federal government, which would create a positive impact on the budget. She also said the Canadian Dollar is down, which should offset some of the oil reductions.

Harpauer reiterated that the budget will be balanced.

"Whether or not that can remain, that will depend on how long the downturn remains," Harpauer said.

"We've had downturns within budgets before; what will help it to remain balanced is the fact that oil prices are less of an impact on our budget than they have been in the past."