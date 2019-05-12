Final Sask. Fashion Week 'just the beginning' for local designers, says host

Saskatchewan Fashion Week has been putting local designers in the limelight for the past eight years, but they hosted their last show on Saturday.

The founders of the event said they're ending it now because they wanted to go out on a high note.

Amy Matysio hosted the final two nights of the show, where she said the energy was "electric."

She told Saskatchewan Weekend that while it's sad to be ending Saskatchewan Fashion Week, the event has done a lot for the local fashion industry.

"I've seen such a huge development in the designers themselves and what they're able to bring to the show," Matysio said.

"Once you get a taste of this, you don't want to stop doing what you love. This is just the beginning."

Amy Matysio says Saskatchewan Fashion Week has been a way for local designers to get a start in the industry. (Submitted by Chris Pritchard)

Designers have connected with each other and created a community that didn't exist before, Matysio said.

She's also heard success stories where professionals in the fashion industry have reached out to local designers because of their participation in Saskatchewan Fashion Week.

For other designers, being involved gave them the confidence to reach out to others in the industry.

"These designers have the opportunity to take what they've learned from Fashion Week and figure out a way to take it more onto a ... national stage."

Unforgettable moments

While she said she would never call herself a model, Matysio first got involved with Saskatchewan Fashion Week walking the runway for her friend Nadia Williamson in her first NWL Contemporary Dresses show.

She said other fashion shows she's attended have been quiet and reserved, but that's not what it's like at Saskatchewan Fashion Week.

"I've had so many amazing moments with the audience, one-on-one, meeting people, having a laugh and getting people really, really relaxed and having a good time so that they can give over to the designers and give them that energy, which is what they really need to succeed."

Laurie Brown closed the show Saturday night and Matysio was wearing a Laurie Brown dress that evening.

"I've seen her do just outrageous things on stage and it just keeps getting better and better. I'm never going to forget those moments."