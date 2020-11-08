Final count in for Sask. election, ridings Regina Pasqua and Saskatoon Riversdale decided

After counting tens of thousands of mail-in ballots, Elections Saskatchewan has released the final count for the provincial election and two races that were too close to call on election night have been announced.

The final seat count is 48 for the Sask. Party and 13 for the New Democratic Party (NDP).

Regina Pasqua has gone to incumbent Sask. Party candidate Muhammad Fiaz who got 4,791 votes, while NDP candidate for the region Bhajan Brar got 4,535 votes. The constituency had the most mail-in ballots counted with 2,674.

Fiaz won the new riding in 2016, and the area includes the relatively new subdivision Harbour Landing. According to the city's most recent census, the new subdivision has the lowest median age at 29.9.

Winning by just 81 votes, Sask. Party candidate Marv Friesen took Saskatoon Riversdale with 2,984 votes. NDP candidate Ashlee Hicks got 2,903 votes.

Freisen had lost to NDP's Danielle Chartier in 2016, who did not run in the 2020 election. The NDP has held this riding since 1967, except for one term between 1982 and 1986.

Saskatoon Riversdale was held by former premiers Roy Romanow and Lorne Calvert.

There were a total of 445,011 votes in this year's election, which makes up around 53 per cent of eligible voters in the province. There were 56,547 mail-in ballots counted with 61,255 issued.