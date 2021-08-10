Canadian-Filipino man's documentary on healing from trauma featured at Regina International Film Festival

A Saskatchewan man's journey to help Filipino children deal with trauma has been captured in a documentary featured at the Regina International Film Festival.

"It started with a promise to my dad before he died," Jon Jon Rivero, who was born in Regina, told The Morning Edition. "I ended up making three promises and one of them was to go to the Philippines. "

Rivero's father had a brain tumour when Rivero was only two. Due to financial constraints, the family wasn't able to return to their ancestral home.

After his father died in 2002, Rivero was inspired to look further into dance and performing.

"About four years later, I had the opportunity to travel to the Philippines with a hip hop Filipino performing arts troupe that combined both contemporary and folk music and dance. And it changed my life," Rivero said.

Jon Jon Rivero and a team of volunteers have been holding trauma workshops in the Philippines since he began going in the early 2000s. (Submitted by Jon Jon Rivero )

Rivero said he felt accepted in his homeland, but was struck by children he saw trying to get the troupe's attention as members went to their tour bus after performances.

"Some of them would have no clothes. Some of them would be missing limbs. But they all shared the same talent, the spirit of, 'Hey, just look at me. I need someone to look at me and give me a chance,'" Rivero said.

A five-minute exchange on the street turned into a two-hour cultural exchange workshop.

"Some of them were doing head spins on the concrete. And honestly, I was just blown away. They're teaching me a lot more about resilience than I could ever teach through my hip hop and, you know, my privileged life," he said.

In 2007, the occupational therapist and hip hop dancer connected with Streetlight Philippines, an organization that runs an orphanage. Rivero started doing music lessons and mentorship, going back every couple of years with a team of volunteers.

"I felt, 'Man, this is incredible.' This is part of what my dad wanted me to do and what my mom raised us to do is to just share, you know, in service to our fellow brothers and sisters," Rivero said.

Jon Jon Rivero's wife, Paula Audrey Rivero, joined him on the trips to the Philippines. She is a social worker, a certified trauma specialist and co-author of our children's book My Name Is Trauma. (Submitted by Jon Jon Rivero )

Rivero started filming his experiences to show friends and family back home. The producer of WolfCop, Bernie Hernando, saw the footage and approached Rivero about doing a documentary. The two took several trips back and filmed in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Then came Typhoon Yolanda, also known as Typhoon Haiyan. Rivero was watching from Edmonton at the time and saw that most of the kids survived. However the organization told him kids needed dancing and singing to help with their trauma.

Rivero decided to focus on the youth's resilience and the strength of the people in the Philippines for the documentary. He continued filming the trauma workshops from 2014 to 2019.

Balikbayan: From Victims To Survivors is featured at the Regina International Film Festival this week. (Submitted by Jon Jon Rivero)

The documentary, Balikbayan: From Victims to Survivors, premiered in Edmonton and won an Audience Choice Award.

The film is now part of the Regina festival. The film can be viewed online on the festival's website until Aug. 14.

Rivero said it was important to show in Regina to all those that inspired him.

"I've lived in Edmonton for 21 years now, but Regina will always be home. And Saskatchewan is a place that I'm proud to say my parents raised us. And so it would be it really is a dream come true to have to share this story with our family and friends."