Figure skaters stars Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir announce show in Regina later this fall

Canadian figure skating stars have announced the first of what is to be an annual travelling show — Rock the Rink — and it'll be making a stop in Regina later this year.

The Rock the Rink tour will feature Team Canada stars Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan and Kaetlyn Osmond.

The show will be held at the Brandt Centre on October 18. Tickets go on sale May 3.

Elvis Stojko, Carolina Kostner, Anna Cappellini, Luca Lanotte, and Jeremy Abbott are also on the roster for the show.

Special musical guest Birds of Bellwoods will be providing live music.