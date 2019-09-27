Guns, drugs and gangs: CBC town hall tackles roots of violent crime in Regina

A town hall hosted in Regina by CBC's The Fifth Estate looked at crime in the Queen City and everything associated with it, including gangs, drugs and violence.

The city has one of the highest crime rates in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.

The subject is being examined by the investigative news program, with footage from the town hall hosted on Thursday evening to be aired in October.

The subject of crime sparked a variety of different discussions, including:

the impacts of colonialism and intergenerational trauma.

different community programs that are in place to help Regina's most vulnerable people.

the root causes of crime in Regina.

what police are doing about the issue.

Moderator Duncan McCue hosted a panel, including former Boston police chief Bob Merner, Reverend Jeffery Brown, White Pony Lodge co-founder Leticia Racine, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray and Regina Police Superintendent Corey Zaharuk. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

The town hall included a viewing of Ceasefire, a documentary filmed about crime in Boston and how the police force there dealt with a large influx of crime during the crack epidemic of the late '80s and early '90s.

The city's police force worked with local clergy in some of the most troubled neighbourhoods and what followed was a reduction in the murder rate in that city.

Two people from that documentary, Rev. Jeffrey Brown and former Boston Police Chief Bob Merner, travelled to Regina and participated in Thursday's town hall.

Ceasefire, a documentary looking at how police in the United States addressed rising crime rates in vulnerable neighbourhoods, was shown as a way to kick off discussion during the town hall hosted on Sept. 26, in Regina Sask. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Brown did outreach work alongside the Boston Police Department, in some of that city's most vulnerable neighbourhoods when the murder rate was increasing.

Prior to the event, Brown and Merner had a chance to explore some of Regina, including North Central. Brown said he saw a lot of similarities between the neighbourhoods he worked in, in Boston, and in North Central.

Given his past work he said he wasn't surprised that the discussion was so wide-ranging.

The event was hosted in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood, at the Mamweyatitan Centre on Sept. 26. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

"You have to talk about those issues," he said. "You can talk about the structural pieces, which is racism and white supremacy and all of those kind of things, but you also have to talk about the cultural phenomena that it produces, because that phenomena is what's killing our young people."

He said it's not a matter of choosing to tackle just the structural issues or just the cultural issues; both need to be addressed hand in hand in order to combat crime effectively, and it has to be done collectively.

"You can't deal with violence without dealing with the structural issues and you can't deal with the structural issues without dealing with the cultural phenomena of violence," Brown said.

Police Chief takes questions

Police Chief Evan Bray was also one of the panelists, and a wide variety of questions were directed at him by both the community members in attendance and by moderator Duncan McCue.

In particular, the recent purchase of a new tactical vehicle and the addition of carbines had McCue asking questions.

Bray acknowledged that those purchases might not come off as the most community-centric decision, but said police in Regina need to be able to answer every call they receive and need to be able to properly do their jobs to the best of their ability with the best equipment available to them.

Reverend Jeffery Brown made the trip from Boston to share his experiences as one of the people involved in trying to reduce the murder rate in that city during the late 80s and into the 90s. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

McCue also asked Bray why the Regina Police Service does not record the race of people they interact with.

Bray said the subject is touchy, and that is something that is being talked about and said those aren't easy conversations that people want to have, but said those conversations will keep happening.

Bray said he was pleased to hear the wide discussion on the topic of crime and that there was recognition of the issues that cause it.

He said the gathering confirmed, in his mind, many of the things the community thinks and wants. Bray said that watching Ceasefire was inspirational and lauded the good work done by the City of Boston and he saw a few parallels between Boston and Regina.

Bray said the town hall was a good starting point for the Regina Police Service and while there are a lot of good things going on to address the issues, he said more work needs to be done.

Bray said he thinks something like the measures shown in Operation Ceasefire are feasible in Regina and that with the right people in the right places, anything is possible.

"Whether it looks exactly like that, or it's modeled similarly to that, I think it's a great way to start a conversation," Bray said.