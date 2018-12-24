Fiery aftermath of crash on Highway 11 leads to delays north of Regina

White Butte RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 early this afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. CST, police were called to the northbound lane of Highway 11, roughly five kilometres north of the Regina. The crash is believed to have happened just before 1 p.m. CST.

According to police, an SUV rear-ended a car.

Police said no one was injured. The car caught on fire after the crash, according to a police release, but all occupants were already safely out.

Motorists are being asked to expect delays along highway 11 as police are on the scene of a crash roughly five kilometers north of Regina. (Trent Peppler / CBC News)

The investigation remains ongoing, but police said distracted driving is believed to be a factor.