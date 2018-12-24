Fiery aftermath of crash on Highway 11 leads to delays north of Regina
Police are asking motorists to expect delays when travelling north on Highway 11 after an accident roughly five kilometers north of Regina.
White Butte RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 early this afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m. CST, police were called to the northbound lane of Highway 11, roughly five kilometres north of the Regina. The crash is believed to have happened just before 1 p.m. CST.
According to police, an SUV rear-ended a car.
Police said no one was injured. The car caught on fire after the crash, according to a police release, but all occupants were already safely out.
The investigation remains ongoing, but police said distracted driving is believed to be a factor.