Festivals across Sask. struggling to attract volunteers since pandemic

Festivals in rural Saskatchewan communities say they're in need of volunteers — not just for festival events, but to sit on boards and committees as well.

Organizers from across the province say volunteering interest has dwindled significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

That's now led to the cancellation of Fort Qu'Appelle's annual winter festival. The Fort Winter Festival is typically held over three days in March, with family-friendly events like fireworks, uphill sled drags, dog sledding and horse-drawn wagon rides.

But that isn't in the cards for this coming March.

"We've exhausted all efforts to welcome new members to take part in this truly awesome experience but haven't received the response required to go forward," organizers said in a Facebook post for the festival.

Cheryl Martens, Fort Qu'Appelle's chief administrative officer, said it's become more difficult in recent years to find people to volunteer their time.

"It's sad that they won't be hosting it this year. It definitely will be affecting the town I believe just because of the spin-offs we get from holding it," she said, referring to the money and spirit the festival brought to the town.

Spring and summer festivals are also in jeopardy due to a lack of volunteers.

Organizers say the La Ronge Children's Festival is a fun time for families, but volunteers are needed for that to continue. (Submitted by Sean Stares)

The Windscape Kite Festival, which has filled Swift Current's skies with colourful kites from around the world for more than a decade, usually runs alongside the Long Day's Night Music Festival — but both festivals are now struggling with finances and staffing.

If nothing changes, the organization behind the events will dissolve by the end of 2023, according to Shann Gowan, past executive director of the festivals.

"We just hit a point where we couldn't continue. I think the pandemic was at play, I think the higher cost of living was at play," Gowan said.

"We're looking for our community to step up and just help us with human resources and stuff until we decide whether we're going to change the way we've done things."

Gowan said the festivals need board members and working committees. If the festivals cannot be saved, Swift Current would lose a projected $3 million in revenue, she said.

The more the merrier — literally

Meanwhile, the Moose Jaw Music Festival — which features musical performers of all ages, skill levels and disciplines, including choir and musical theatre — is in desperate need of volunteers as well.

Janie Fries, the festival's band co-ordinator, said it usually needs at least 30 volunteers for the week. But organizers couldn't even get 20 this past year.

A young man performs during the Moose Jaw Music Festival. Organizers say they are struggling to get enough volunteers to put on the event in 2024. (Submitted by Janie Fries)

In the last four years, people have been less willing to get out in their communities, Fries said.

"I think the culture has changed a little bit, and I do kind of point my finger at COVID," she said.

She understands why some people are pulling back from committing to non-work activities.

"I think one of the benefits that came out of COVID is that we as a society are much more aware of mental health. We've realized that if we overextend ourselves, it's not good for our mental health," she said.

"I think everyone who is asking for volunteers respects that."

However, having more volunteers would help current festival organizers and volunteers balance their own mental health better, said Fries. With more volunteers, there's less responsibility and demand on time placed on any one person.

Festivals are what helps keep small communities like Moose Jaw alive, said Fries, and she encourages parents of musicians especially to sign up to volunteer.

La Ronge Children's Festival volunteers enjoy the sun and lending a helping hand during the July annual event. (Submitted by Sean Stares)

Up north, the La Ronge Children's Festival is also struggling to get both volunteers and committee members. Sean Stares, co-chair of the July festival, said that pre-pandemic, there were seven people on the festival's committee. This past year, there were only three.

Stares said there's a misconception around what the festival needs volunteers for.

"Some people thought that maybe it was just day of that we needed help. But we need people to be able to help choose programming, writing grants and being the treasurer."

He said the Town of La Ronge has had to step up recently and take on a bigger role with the festival in lieu of volunteers.

Stares said it's important that people in the tri-community volunteer to lighten the workload for everyone.

"The lack of volunteers makes it so it's a stress on the people who do volunteer. And then people get burned out with it and move on," said Stares.

Having more volunteers to share the work would likely inspire people to keep volunteering every year.

"It's fun if you put in the time. It's valuable and you can say that you contributed to this festival actually happening."