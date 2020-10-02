Female inmate dies at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert

A woman in custody at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert was declared dead Thursday evening after being found unresponsive in her cell.

The 50-year-old was found at approximately 7:30 p.m. CST. The province says foul play is not suspected at this time and that the death is not related to COVID-19.

The identity of the woman was not released.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing is set to conduct an internal investigation. It will work with the Prince Albert Police Service and the Coroners Service, who are completing their own investigations.

The province says the inmate's next of kin have been notified of her death.

