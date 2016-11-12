'A dream come true': Felipe Gomez named 2021 Saskatchewanderer

A Saskatchewan musician and educator has been named the 2021 Saskatchewanderer.

The annual position has a person travel and share digital stories for Saskatchewan's Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport and Tourism.

Felipe Gomez, who was born in Chile, is an adventurer and content creator. He may be best known for his music work as Felipe the Bass Invader, or his bass and bike tour of northern Saskatchewan.

"Even during a challenging time, it's a dream come true," Gomez said in a statement about the new job.

"My engine is primed and once it's safe to do so again, I will be pumped to explore every corner of Saskatchewan, experiencing all this province has to offer."

Gomez said he can't wait to showcase the diversity of Saskatchewan people and places that "made me fall in love with this beautiful province I am so proud to call my home."

He is taking the role on as a personal mission to inspire others to safety explore the province, he said.

Felipe Gomez travelling by bike in northern Saskatchewan. Gomez said he is focusing on showcasing the diversity of Saskatchewan's people and places as the 2021 Saskatchewanderer. (Twitter)

Typically the Saskatchewanderer term runs from the beginning of one year until the end, however due to the delay in his start, Gomez's term will be from April 1, 2021 to March 2022.

"Felipe Gomez brings an impressive range of talents and a fresh perspective, as a new Canadian, to the role of Saskatchewanderer," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said in a statement.

People can follow Gomez's adventures on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube or www.saskatchewanderer.ca.