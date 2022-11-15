Feds, province to contribute combined $33 million for new Martensville rec centre

What started out a decade ago as a dream to build a new hockey rink in Martensville is now becoming a reality on a much bigger scale.

A proposed multi-purpose recreation facility in Martensville is getting about $33 million in federal and provincial money.

The $44-million facility will include a regulation size ice surface with spectator seating, a leisure ice surface, a full size indoor artificial turf facility, an indoor rock climbing wall and an indoor playground.

"It's so great to be able to see everyone so excited who put so much time and energy into this," said Martensville Mayor Kent Muench.

"It's really a story of passion and resilience and volunteerism and coming together and just really proving that you can actually make great change if you have a group of really passionate people."

The federal government is putting in almost $18 million while the province is adding about $15 million. The city has to come up with the other $11 million.

Muench said the community originally began fundraising more than a decade ago to build a new hockey rink with a $13-million budget, but as time went on the concept for the project just kept growing.

The city enlisted a consultant, who identified a need for an indoor turf facility, child friendly spaces, meeting rooms and cultural space.

"We said, 'you know what, yeah, that initial $13-million goal, that's great and we're doing that … but let's plan for the future,'" Muench said.

He said the site could add a third rink in the future.

There are also plans to have retail spaces on the outside of the building to help with operating costs.

Jesse Reis, chair of the Martensville Community Recreation Project, which has raised $1.7 million over the last decade, said all the volunteer work has paid off.

"You could just see the need for it in a young community that's vibrant, and people just want to attach themselves to something and grow and meet and and hang out and have a great place for their kids," Reis said.

The volunteer group raised funds using everything from cabarets to three-on-three hockey tournaments to casino nights to hockey drafts.

The rec centre will be part of a planned 680-acre residential and commercial neighbourhood called Trilogy Ranch, located on the west side of Highway 12.

Muench said the developer, North Prairie Developments, donated the land for the facility and will put in infrastructure valued at $3 million as part of the deal.

The rec centre is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Government funding

The money for the facility was part of $40 million announced for projects around the province.

Other projects include $3.5 million for a cultural centre at Muskoday First Nation southeast of Prince Albert and almost $1 million to renovate the community hall at Candle Lake.